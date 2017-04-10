Dundee musician Kyle Falconer has spoken of his joy after welcoming his “perfect” baby girl into the world.

The View lead singer became a dad to Wylde Elizabeth Falconer after fiancée Laura Wilde gave birth over the weekend.

The 29-year-old from Dryburgh wasted no time in spreading the news of the new arrival sharing images of the newborn on social media.

Wylde Elizabeth Falconer, stuff that dreams are made of! X A post shared by Kyle Falconer (@kylefrancisfalc) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Falconer said becoming a dad was “stuff that dreams are made of”.

Another post, showing his little girl being cradled by her mum, said: “The loves of my life.”

He added: “Thanks for dealing with pain like I could never dream of and giving us this perfect wee lass.

The loves of my life! Thanks for dealing with pain like I could never dream of and giving us this perfect wee lass. Ur a trooper @wildeweirdo love you both for eternity!! X x A post shared by Kyle Falconer (@kylefrancisfalc) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

The singer was previously filmed singing to his child while still in the womb as he announced the news. His version of Randy Newman’s You Got A Friend In Me was shared in December last year.

