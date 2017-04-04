A Dundee cancer survivor who was told there was a “high risk” she would be infertile after treatment has described her baby news as a “miracle”.

Mother-of-one Kirsten Souter, who was suffering from advanced Hodgkin’s lymphoma, described being “over the moon” after finding out she was nearly 10 weeks pregnant.

The former Grove Academy pupil had to undergo a gruelling six months of chemotherapy last year.

Speaking to the Tele, she said her scan last week at Ninewells Hospital had detected a very strong heartbeat and that the doctors were “amazed” at her baby news.

She added: “Initially I didn’t believe it. I must have taken 30 pregnancy tests just to make sure. I feel extremely blessed.

“I got my scan last Tuesday. It is very early days but myself and my partner Drew are delighted.”

Kirsten, of Broughty Ferry, had feared for her life last year after she was given the stage three cancer diagnosis in February.

Then, in October last year, she was given the news she was in remission.

The Dundee City Council social worker first believed she was suffering from a common cold before initially being diagnosed with tonsillitis. She had previously said she had discovered rock hard lumps the size of peas on the left-hand side of her neck and collar bone.

She said: “Looking back on that time when I diagnosed, I was completely stunned it was cancer. I said previously I had no idea what lymphoma was. When I think about the stark difference between last year and this year I do get very emotional.

“The obstacles of last year and thinking I may die to the euphoria of this, it is an amazing turnaround.”

Doctors had advised her there was a “big chance” she could be infertile due to her chemotherapy course and Kirsten took the decision to freeze her eggs.

She added: “I got my eggs collected during an operation before I started chemotherapy.

“I didn’t want the cancer to take the choice away from me.

“I honestly didn’t believe I could have any more children which makes it more amazing that this has happened naturally. My daughter Laura can’t wait to be a big sister.”

Kirsten, who had to endure three surgeries including a bone marrow biopsy, said cancer patients should never give up hope.

She added: “When I started losing my hair it was extremely difficult to deal with.

“I went through 12 chemotherapy sessions but I had a great support base in my family and friends.

“The wonderful work that is carried out at the Maggie’s Centre is nothing short of incredible.

“Without their help and the staff at Ward 34 at Ninewells, I wouldn’t have been able to get through this.

“The strength I have been able to gain from this experience has given me the strength to take on anything.

“It is obviously too early to tell whether it is a boy or a girl but I couldn’t be happier with the news and the amount of supportive messages we have received.

“If you’d told me this time last year I would have been in this position I would have found it extremely hard to believe. I have always been a positive person. I didn’t want cancer to take away my opportunity to have another child.

“I feel extremely blessed to be in the position I am today. In sharing my story today I hope it will show there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”