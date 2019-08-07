Baby girl River Tay baptised in the river which inspired her name

A baby girl has been bathed in the river that inspired her name.

River Tay Jackson, daughter of Dundee man Anthony Jackson and his partner Rebecca Larkin, was informally baptised on the riverbank at Broughty Castle.

The couple live in Bolton but travelled north of the border to make good on a promise to bring the seven-month-old tot to the river after which she is named.

River Tay and twin brother Tony – who was decked out in a kilt in honour of his Scottish heritage – were gently dipped in up to their knees.

The ceremony was held on Broughty Ferry beach in the shadow of the castle.

Proud granny Caroline Wallace said the dip went as well as could be expected in a river which has an average temperature of between 12-15C in August.

Caroline added: “River Tay was OK at first until the first wee wave. As soon as her toes were in the water she was cold – and when the first wave hit her she made a bit of noise.

“Her dad was in his shorts and got wet to the top of his legs so I felt for him.

“But it was worth it to say she had been in the Tay and we took some photos with the castle in the background.

“Tony was dressed in his kilt and River Tay looked so pretty in her dress.

“They haven’t been baptised properly or anything like that – this was just for us.

“We had always said after she was born that we would come up here and bring her to the river so we could tell her it was her’s.”

Both babies are doing just fine after their dip in the Tay – although they have started “teething like mad”.

As reported by the Tele earlier this year, River Tay and Tony were welcomed into the world in the early hours bridging January 14 and 15 at Bolton Royal Infirmary in Greater Manchester.

The name River Tay was praised by scores of locals after Caroline shared a photo on social media of her holding her new grandchildren.

And while a couple of cheeky commenters made light of it – with one joking they would name their next child Dens Road Market – there are no regrets from the family.

The decision to name his daughter after the Tay was taken by dad Anthony.

He grew up in Dundee for a short spell before moving south with mum Caroline about 20 years ago. She said she was on the verge of tears when she was told the intended name.

Caroline, 46, is originally from Fintry and has been catching up with family who still live there on the trip back home.

“We got here last Tuesday and we’re in Dundee seeing family,” said the grandmother-of-six.

“My uncle has got a really decent camera so we got five generations of our family together for a big photo which I’m really looking forward to seeing. This is Rebecca’s first trip to Scotland – hopefully she has enjoyed herself.

“As for me, as a Dundee lass, it’s good to be home as well.”