Baby allegedly put in tumble dryer ‘had injuries suggesting abuse and neglect’ Dundee court told

A doctor has admitted it is “highly unlikely” injuries suffered by a child allegedly locked in a tumble dryer were accidental.

Consultant paediatrician Helen Dunn examined the 13-month-old child after she had been taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance following her referral by nurses at Arbroath Infirmary’s minor injuries unit.

Thomas Dunn, who took the child to the unit, told nurses the child had fallen over a pram in his house and had banged her face.

However, Dr Dunn said only one injury, redness to the child’s nose, was consistent with her falling forward and banging her face.

She said the extensive injuries, the number of injuries to different parts of her body and the lack of an adequate explanation led her and other doctors to come to the conclusion the injuries were non accidental.

She said: “Taking them all into account… they are suggestive of abuse.”

Dr Dunn added: “Her unkempt appearance and nappy rash was suggestive of neglect.

“There was no disagreement between doctors about that.”

Dunn, 25, of Comrie Crescent, Hamilton, is accused of assaulting the baby to severe injury and to the danger of her life between December 18 2017 and January 8 2018 at an address in Arbroath.

As well as allegedly putting her in a tumble dryer before turning the appliance on, he is said to have placed his hand over her mouth and restricted her breathing, struck her on the head and body, repeatedly struck her against an unknown object and bitten her.

Dunn is further alleged to have repeatedly assaulted another baby. It is claimed he put his hand over the boy’s mouth and nose and pinched, restricting his breathing between April 3 2015 and January 8 2018.

The trial, before Sheriff Alastair Brown, continues.