‘Ayr was big step for Dee – Alloa can be next one’ – Cammy Kerr

Cammy Kerr says Dundee’s win at Ayr United on Friday night was a big step forward in their league campaign – backing that up with a win at Alloa tonight will be another massive leap for the Dark Blues.

The 2-1 success at Somerset Park came on the back of a devastating late collapse at home to bottom side Partick the week previously.

And Kerr says the belief that victory over the Championship’s second-placed team has given Dundee is bigger than just three points.

He told the Tele: “It was important to get past the Partick game straight away.

“There was pressure on Friday night with where Ayr are in the league.

“When you go to places like Ayr, with the conditions there and it being such an important game, to come away with a result is big.

“It wasn’t the best of games and a good battle but to come away with three points and a good resilient performance is massive for us.”

The Wasps may be at the wrong end of the table but have already shown they are a match for anybody in the division, including a 1-0 win over leaders Dundee United just three weeks ago.

They also ran Dundee close at Dens Park, missing a penalty to allow the Dark Blues to run out 2-1 victors.

“Alloa showed they can play when they were up here and I saw the Friday night game against Dundee United and they played really well that night,” Kerr added.

“I don’t know if United were off-colour that night but Alloa certainly played well.

“Against us they missed a penalty and had chances so we have to be on our game.

“We’re under no illusions how tough it is going to be but we need to show the same application we have shown recently, apart from the latter stages of the Partick game.

“We need to show resilience, calmness on the ball and patience.

“I think we are getting to that.

“Being a team coming together at the start of the season we knew it would take a bit of time.

“There is still a long way to go to where we want to be but we are taking strides towards that.”

A part of that was winning their first three points on the road.

Before the trip to Somerset Park, Dundee had just two points to show from their first four away trips.

They’ve put that to bed – now they want their first back-to-back victories of the Championship season, according to Kerr.

He added: “Getting our first away win in the league is a good wee hurdle to get over.

“The longer those things go, the more its talked about which can be a distraction from what is actually important which is going on the park and performing.

“Getting two in a row now is the aim.

“Whether it’s a home game where everyone expects a win or an away game where you are going to have to dig deep, we go into it with only one thought and that is to come away with the three points. We have to have that mentality.

“It’s also good to have a run of games close to one another if things are going well, especially after a win it’s good to bounce back with another game.”

Set-pieces have been a problem area for the Dark Blues this season. Ayr’s goal from Luke McCowan came after Kerr was beaten in the air from a free-kick.

The full-back, though, is honest enough to hold his hands up and says he’s doing all he can to improve that part of his game.

“That’s something I need to get better at. I always look at myself and what I can improve on and that’s something I need to look at personally.”