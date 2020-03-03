Ayr United 0-0 Dundee United: Somerset stalemate as Inverness gain ground

Dundee United weren’t at their best in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Ayr as they saw their lead at the top of the Championship cut to 16 points.

With Inverness beating Morton 3-2 in the Highlands, the league leaders will be disappointed to have only gathered a share of the spoils at Somerset Park on a night where neither team took charge.

United showed two changes from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline with Mark Reynolds and Paul McMullan coming in for Jamie Robson and Peter Pawlett.

And McMullan was involved in the first chance of the game on five minutes, lofting the ball into the Ayr box for Ian Harkes to nod over.

The Honest Men were up the other end three minutes later with Alan Forrest lashing wide after Aaron Muirhead knocked down a corner.

Aaron Drinan’s header was comfortable for Benjamin Siegrist on 18 minutes as the hosts hit United on the break with regularity.

Luke McCowan was next to test the Swiss stopper, chopping in from the right and firing in a left-foot shot which Siegrist had to stoop to save.

On 33 minutes, Rakish Bingham flashed a shot on the turn past Ross Doohan’s left-hand post as both sides struggled to create anything clear cut.

Two minutes later, McMullan and Harkes were at the centre of some of United’s best football of the half as the Terrors looked to spring into life.

Ducking and weaving past two Ayr defenders, McMullan slipped in Harkes who, in turn, almost played Lawrence Shankland clean through against his former club only to be stopped in his tracks.

Stephen Kelly, impressive throughout, was next to have a go for the Ayrshire side. Picking up on the left of the penalty area, he squared up Paul Watson but could only swerve his effort wide four minutes before the interval.

Just a minute later, United looked in as Shankland stood up a ball for McMullan to attack in the six-yard box but Daniel Harvie was able to get back in and clear off the line with Doohan stranded.

Harkes was at the centre of what United did well in the opening moments of the second period, forcing a corner with his deep cross and making a late run into the box in an attempt to race onto Bingham’s through ball.

On 57 minutes, Dillon Powers, useful at set-plays all night, found Mark Connolly at the back post with a deep free-kick but the Irishman’s header across the box had no takers.

Just after the hour-mark, Kelly fired a dipping free-kick over the bar for the hosts – their first chance of the half.

On 66 minutes, Sam Roscoe acrobatically hooked a half volley over the bar as Ayr grew into proceedings once more.

Harkes was again clear for United as the goal opened up for him moments later. Played in by McMullan on the left of the box, the American could only slash wide with just Doohan to beat.

Entering the final quarter of the game, United were still struggling to break down a rigid Ayr defence.

Haring through surrounded by a glut of white shirts, Shankland perhaps should have slipped in a freer Peter Pawlett, only just off the bench, but elected to go it alone and was crowded out.

Boss Robbie Neilson erred on the side off caution by replacing McMullan with Robson on 75 minutes after the winger went down with cramp.

Drinan smashed an effort wide for the home side two minutes later, before Jordan Houston tested Siegrist with a header.

Drinan again powered a drive just over the United crossbar with nine minutes remaining before Harvie fizzed an effort wide.

In the final minute, Drinan could only drag a shot across the ground and straight into the grateful arms of Siegrist as third-placed Ayr went for the kill.

The Tangerines, too, pushed for a late winner late on but it never came as they enter the final round of fixtures still out in front.

Ayr United XI (4-2-3-1): Doohan (GK); Houston, Bell (C), Roscoe, Harvie; Kerr (Moffat 45), Muirhead; McCowan (Malley 58), Kelly, Forrest (Tiffoney 84); Drinan.

Subs not used: Hare-Reid (GK), Smith, Gillespie and Murphy.

Dundee United XI (4-4-2): Siegrist (GK); Smith, Watson, Connolly, Reynolds (C); McMullan (Robson 75), Powers, Harkes, Appere; Bingham (Pawlett 65), Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Sporle, Glass, Freeman and Neilson.

Referee: David Munro.

Att: 1,674 (406 United fans).