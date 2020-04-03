Axe-wielding thug sentenced to 21 months in jail for attack at Dundee flat

A man who stormed into his teenage neighbour’s flat and swung an axe at him has been jailed for 21 months.

Gary Myles, 49, had attacked 19-year-old Ricky Tait in a block of flats on Aboyne Avenue on July 20, 2018, waving an axe at him and punching him on the head.

He then punched the teen in the head, causing a 1.5cm cut that paramedics had to plug with glue.

Myles admitted to charges of possessing an axe and assault last month and had been remanded for reports to be prepared ahead of his sentencing.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to face his fate, Myles was told he had committed “serious” offences and that he would not be spared custody.

However, Sheriff Lorna Drummond opted to make the sentences for each charge run side-by-side rather than one after the other.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey had asked Sheriff Lorna Drummond to note that Myles had been held on remand since entering his guilty pleas on February 13.

Following consideration, Sheriff Drummond sentenced Myles to 10 months in prison, reduced from 12 months, for possession of an axe, and to 21 months, reduced from 24, for the charge of assault.

Running concurrently, his total sentence is for 21 months, backdated to February 13.

Upon his release, he will be subject to a supervised release order for a further 10 months.

The sheriff told Myles: “These are serious matters and you have got a record and you have been to jail before. It’s going to be jail for these offences.

“Working in the fact you pleaded guilty at the trial diet, and also taking into account that both of these offences were committed on the same day, I’m going to make the sentences concurrent.”

The court had previously heard that the axe-wielding attacker had fetched the weapon from the boot of his car after getting into an argument with Mr Tait about noise coming from his flat.

He then stormed into a party taking place in the flat, pushing a woman out of his way and swinging the axe towards the teen, before punching him on the head and throwing him against a railing outside the flat door.

Eyewitnesses described him as looking “really angry and aggressive” at the time.

Myles made no comment as he was led away to begin his sentence.

