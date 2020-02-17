Axe-wielding attacker stormed into Dundee flat party after noise complaint

An axe-wielding thug attacked his teenage neighbour after becoming enraged about the noise from an upstairs party.

Garry Myles swung an axe towards Ricky Tait, who was 19 at the time, during the incident at the block they shared on Aboyne Avenue in July 2018.

Myles had approached Mr Tait about noise and loud banging coming from his property.

An argument ensued and Myles, 49, left the block where he was seen taking an axe from the boot of his car.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that an independent witness confirmed they saw Myles taking out the axe which had a wooden handle and a metallic blade.

They described Myles as looking “really angry and aggressive.”

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said: “The accused went back to the flat and people from the party were at the window screaming.

“The accused barged past a woman and began swinging the axe.

“A fight ensued between the pair and the accused started to punch him on the head and throw him into a railing just outside the flat door.”

All of the people who were at the party ran out to the street but were followed by Myles who had blood on his head.

Police attended and traced Mr Tait who had a 1.5cm wound to his right temple. Paramedics called to the scene treated the wound with glue.

Myles, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was arrested and made no response to being cautioned and charged.

He pleaded guilty to being in possession of an axe on July 20 2018 on Aboyne Avenue as well as assaulting Mr Tait by brandishing an axe towards him, engaging in a struggle, punching him and throwing him into railings.

Sentence was deferred until March by Sheriff Lorna Drummond in order to obtain social work reports.

Myles was remanded in custody meantime.