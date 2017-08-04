An award-winning Scots comic is heading to Dundee.

Fifer Daniel Sloss will be performing at the city’s Gardyne Theatre on Saturday September 30.

The 26-year-old has spent almost 10 years working his way up the comedy circuit from humble beginnings at the Edinburgh Fringe to appearing on the Conan show in America.

Born in Kingston upon Thames, Sloss moved to Anstruther when he was four.

Sloss has appeared at major comedy festivals across the world and last year won the Best of the Fest Award at the Sydney Comedy Festival.

His TV appearances include stints on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Sloss has toured the world extensively since 2009 and before heading to the City of Discovery, he’ll perform his show NOW at this year’s Fringe.

For information and ticket prices visit gardynetheatre.org.uk