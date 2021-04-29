Award-winning Perth tattoo artist Craig Smart jailed for rape

A tattoo artist from Perth who raped a woman months before carrying out an indecent act in front of another, has been jailed for more than four years.

Craig Smart, 36, carried out his crimes between January and September 2017 at a property in Perth city centre.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Smart targeted his first victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – on January 17 that year.

A jury heard how Smart pinned the woman, who is now aged 31, on a bed before raping her.

He then seized hold of her throat and hair and raped her again.

On September 14 2017, he exposed his private parts in the presence of another woman and performed a solo sex act on himself.

He was eventually arrested after the rape survivor and his other victim gained enough courage to speak to the police about what happened to them.

Award-winning tattoo artist

Smart was part of a team of artists at the award-winning Inkredible Kreations on Canal Street in Perth.

On Thursday, judge Lady Scott told Smart, who observed proceedings via video link from prison, he will serve four years and two months behind bars.

She said that it would be five years but the term given to him reflects time he has already spent in custody.

She told Smart the woman he raped was “scared” and “terrified by what he did to her.

She added: “This is a serious offence and it requires a custodial sentence to be imposed upon you.

“It’s clear to me from the evidence led at trial and from the information contained within the report which has been placed before me that you have to address your attitudes and behaviour with regards to women.

“There are programmes which can help you when in custody and I urge you to participate in these schemes.”

Smart, of Abbot Road, Stirling, had been convicted of rape and sexual assault charges after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in March.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about his character.

Defence advocate John Scullion QC told the court his client had a difficult childhood but had became a hard-working businessman.

He said: “He accepts custody is inevitable.”