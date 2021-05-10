£30,000 raised to rebuild Loch Leven bird hide destroyed by fire

An appeal to fund the replacement of an award winning bird hide, destroyed by a malicious fire, has raised almost £30,000.

Nature Scots popular Mill Hide at Loch Leven National Nature Reserve was gutted in a blaze which was started deliberately on February 18.

The hide, built in 2011 and situated on the edge of Kinross behind the Todd and Duncan factory, won awards for its architectural design.

It was a much-loved place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy some of the best views of the loch and the large number of birds congregating on the water.

The destruction caused widespread anger amongst the local community with police later arresting a 14-year-old boy after the teenager turned himself in.

Hide will be rebuilt

Now a campaign in March to raise funds to rebuild the hide has netted almost £30,000 with NatureScot committing to make up the shortfall in the £35,000 cost to create a new facility.

NatureScot’s reserve manager Neil Mitchell said: “We’re hugely thankful to everyone who contributed to the appeal.

“Many people enjoyed the hide’s wonderful vantage point for the ducks, geese and swans that feed and roost in Factory Bay, as well as the occasional glimpse of a kingfisher.

“Given this bird watching site’s popularity and fantastic loch side location near Kinross, we are determined to replace the hide as soon as possible.”

“We’d like to thank local businesses and the collective efforts of the community as well as very generous donations from benefactors.”

Special edition beer created

The local Beaver group were among a number which stepped up to help collecting over £500 from a fundraising walk while Loch Leven Brewery created a special edition Phoenix Beer to raise funds.

Kinross Community Council, chairwoman Lynne McKay, added: “While we were pleased that no one was injured in the fire, we were all shocked and saddened by the destruction of one of Loch Leven’s treasured loch-side facilities.

“With its award-winning design and vantage point in a beautiful spot at the south-west of the loch, the hide was a much-loved building.

“Reserve Manager Neil Mitchell has told us that support from the local community and friends and family from far and wide has been both overwhelming and heart-warming.”

The charred remains of the hide were removed in early March however the foundations survived the fire and will be used to support the replacement structure.

The hide won the award for the best “Low Cost Project” at the 2012 Scottish Design Awards.