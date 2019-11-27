Award-winning gardener Graham’s miracle recovery from brain surgery

Award-winning garden guru Graham Cross has described his miraculous recovery from a massive brain haemorrhage.

The 74-year-old former retailer spoke about his experience after helping Bonnie Dundee and Ardler Environment Group (AEG) scoop more prizes at the Take Pride Community Awards.

Graham has been involved with Bonnie Dundee for 17 years, but it was while working with fellow green-fingered enthusiasts at AEG that he suffered the near-fatal illness.

He said: “I was told at one stage I had an hour to live.

“I was in theatre for hours and the surgeons put a stent in my head because they didn’t have time to take the top off (my head) and go in that way.”

It was a frightening episode for Graham and one which started with frequent headaches during his classes in Ardler.

Those participating told him to slow down and try to avoid doing too much but it wasn’t so easy for Graham.

“I kept complaining and people were saying to sit down and that I was doing too much,” he said.

“But one day soon after I was watching television and as I got up it felt like someone had knocked me over.

“Another day I got up to get out of bed and it felt like I’d hit my head on a pole. I went to my doctor and expected just to get some pills, but I was sent to Ninewells Hospital and advised to take clothes for a few days.

“When I got there and they took scans I was told within a couple of hours that I was going to hospital in Edinburgh. By this time it was 11.30pm and I asked how I would get there.

“The doctors said: ‘We’ll take you there by blue light’. So then I knew it was serious. After that there were more tests and a scan and the next thing I was in theatre having the stent put in.”

Now the Ardler man is back to near full fitness and said his recovery has stunned surgeons and consultants.

Graham said: “When I went back to meet the surgeon and consultant about a year later they sat with their mouths open at my progress.

“They were stunned and a doctor said to me that it is not normally how it would go, according to the book anyway.

“I went back this year and walked up to them again and they are still gobsmacked.

“I was shown my before and after X-rays and they were a mess. The before X-ray shows one big vein going all over the place.

“I have some weakness in my left arm, but that is all.”

Graham, originally from Eastbourne, revealed his amazing story at Dundee City Council’s Take Pride Community Awards where his work at Ardler’s community garden was recognised with a clutch of trophies and certificates.

The event was staged at the Marryat Hall where Councillor Steven Rome made the presentations while Tayside Young Fiddlers entertained the winners and friends with an array of numbers before a hot buffet was served. Graham was delighted at another successful year for both associations, AEG and Bonnie Dundee.

He said: “It is great to see the hard work of everyone being rewarded and recognised. And it was good to see Peter Sandwell getting an award too.

© Supplied

“Peter was an adviser for Bonnie Scotland for many years and has just retired from Dundee City Council.”

Mr Sandwell received one of the biggest cheers of the night when he was named Take Pride in Your City Community Champion.