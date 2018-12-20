Thursday, December 20th 2018 Show Links
Award-winning Dundee musician Harry Mudini brings magic to Tayside Children’s Hospital

December 20, 2018, 6:06 am
Youngsters at Tayside Children’s Hospital enjoyed a touch of festive magic when magician Harry Mudini stopped by to visit.

Award winning Dundee-based children’s entertainer Harry Mudie, who is known professionally as ‘Harry Mudini’, was a special surprise visitor at the children’s Christmas party which was held in the playroom in ward 29 at the hospital.

The children were treated to a magical performance by Harry before settling down to enjoy their Christmas party.

Harry said: “I visit the hospital two or three times a year.

“It’s really nice to be able to cheer up the children when they are feeling poorly. I like to be able to give back to the community.”

Play specialist Una Paton said: “Harry always manages to cheer up the children every time he visits.

“They really love his show and we are all looking forward to the next one.”

