Award-winning Dundee musician Harry Mudini brings magic to Tayside Children’s Hospital

Youngsters at Tayside Children’s Hospital enjoyed a touch of festive magic when magician Harry Mudini stopped by to visit.

The award-winning Dundee-based children’s entertainer, real name Harry Mudie, was a special surprise visitor at the children’s Christmas party, held in the playroom in Ward 29 at the hospital.

The children were treated to a magical performance by Harry before settling down to enjoy their Christmas party.

Harry said: “I visit the hospital two or three times a year.

“It’s really nice to be able to cheer up the children when they are feeling poorly. I like to be able to give back to the community.”

Play specialist Una Paton said: “Harry always manages to cheer up the children every time he visits.

“They really love his show and we are all looking forward to the next one.”