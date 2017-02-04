Award-winning Dundee designer Hayley Scanlan is to open her first shop — in her home city.

Ms Scanlan, who has twice been named Young Scottish Designer of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Awards, has run a successful design studio in the city for several years.

Although she has sold her clothes in pop-up stores, her new premises in the West End will be her first permanent outlet.

It will sell clothes from her diffusion line H.S as well as providing a showroom for her latest designs.

Announcing the news on social media, she said: “Just picked up the keys to 186 Perth Road, the location for our very first H.S Showroom/shop.

“It’s been a long time coming but it’s finally happening.”

The store will have its official opening later this month.

The 32-year-old designer, who was born and lives in Dundee, learned dressmaking as a little girl from her grandmother.

She attended Dundee University’s Duncan of Jordanstone where she caught the eye of supermodel Erin O’Connor, who commissioned a leather jacket from the designer.

She graduated in 2009 and quickly went on to become one of the brightest new stars on the British fashion scene.

Her outfits have been worn by stars including Little Mix, Jessie J, The Saturdays and a host of others.

The mum-of-two was the first person to be named Young Scottish Designer of the Year twice and is also a cultural ambassador for Dundee, which has been named a Unesco City of Design.

Her debut H.S collection Velvet Venom was launched in association with V&A Dundee in 2012.

Ms Scanlan’s clothes are in such demand that last year she was forced to begin manufacturing them in London.

However, she stayed in Dundee to concentrate on her design work.