Award-winning Dundee beach ‘has to be protected’ from erosion

A Broughty Ferry councillor said the option of doing nothing to protect the area’s beloved beach is “unacceptable”.

Craig Duncan is proud of the award-winning sands and has vowed to work to protect and enhance them.

The coastal area of the Ferry has been identified as an area at particular risk of coastal erosion.

According to a Scottish Government report, one-fifth of all of Scotland’s coasts are at risk.

The report describes the threat to the country’s beaches from climate change and coastal erosion as “potentially devastating”.

According to Mr Duncan, however, locals will never allow the town’s beach to falter.

He said: “The bottom line is that you either give in to it (coastal erosion), as has happened in some places in England, or you do something about it.

“Given that the Ferry is a well-populated area, the option of doing nothing about it is unacceptable. So, the flood defences have to be done and I would welcome them.”