Award-winning actor Brian Cox discusses ‘tough’ childhood in ‘beautiful’ Dundee on Marc Maron’s podcast

Award-winning actor Brian Cox has said he has “such admiration” for the people of Dundee as he reflected on his home city in a recent interview.

Appearing on the hugely popular WTF with Marc Maron podcast on Monday, the Hollywood star said that he had “mixed memories” of his birthplace but was proud of what it had become.

The 73-year-old, who recently scooped his first Golden Globe for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession, saw the city take centre stage in the eighth episode of the show’s second series with scenes being filmed at the newly-opened V&A.

During the hour-and-a-half interview with stand-up comedian Maron he said: “I’ve just recorded nine episodes and in the second season we, of course, do an episode there.”

“I’m now the favourite son of my hometown because we did an episode called Dundee and not a lot of people had heard about the place,” he added, laughing.

“It was very odd to go back to Dundee. I mean I go back on a fairly regular basis but not in such a public way.

“I have mixed memories of Dundee. On the whole my memories are quite good. I had a very blissful childhood up until the point my dad died – it was fine – and then it was tough,” he said.

Cox told Maron about the difficulties he faced in his childhood, which he said had an “element of poverty”.

He added: “Certainly we got quite poor, mum and I. Because she had no money, my dad had died and she had a job as a cleaner in a school. She had a widow’s pension.

“She wouldn’t get that until Friday and Thursday night. Not every Thursday but I would occasionally have to go across to the local fish and chip shop and say ‘could we have some batter bits?’ The batter bits were the bit at the end of the pan. That would be our dinner.

“I think it was more common than people let on. It didn’t happen all the time, I just remember a couple of times.”

“But I have such admiration for the people of my hometown because they’ve been s**t on from Winston Churchill onwards.

“They’ve survived and they’ve built this rather beautiful thing now. I mean they still have the biggest heroin addiction in Scotland, fifth generation, I mean it’s really bad. But anyway the town is getting some focus, it’s getting some attention,” he said.

Cox told how a member of the Succession crew asked if he could see where the actor grew up.

He added: “I got a bus, and there was about four or five of the cast came, and I took them around my memory lane. So it’s so odd in a way that has come to me, it’s kind of bizarre. There’s a sort of closing the circle in a way.”