Magdalen House and Ferry House care homes in Dundee have been given the Oral Health Award by NHS Tayside.

The award was developed by the NHS Tayside oral health improvement team in 2011 to encourage homes to include new oral health standards as part of the residents’ care package. It also incorporates the national Caring for Smiles training programme.

NHS Tayside oral health coordinator Carrie Phillips said: “We have been working across Tayside to encourage care homes to get involved and receive acknowledgement for the standard of mouth care of their residents. This is a great accolade and demonstrates the high standards of care available in care homes.”

Picture shows residents and staff at Magdalen House with the award.