Dundee council to act on ‘massive pothole’ in city centre

Council officials have vowed to repair a city centre pothole following a wave of complaints.

Fed-up motorists singled out the “massive pothole” at the junction of Commercial Street and the Seagate.

One driver said: “It has been reported twice in the last month or so to the council and a pedestrian described it as a ‘crater’ when he told me.

“And I must admit on my own inspection it is a sizeable hole.”

Another motorist added: “The pothole is nothing short of a disgrace, it’s like a meteorite has collided with the road surface. Given it’s one of the main transport links within the city centre it’s embarrassing.

“I know it’s a main thoroughfare for taxis and buses and I wouldn’t fancy getting the repair bill after going over that.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of this problem and we will be acting to deal with the defect immediately.”