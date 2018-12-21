AVOID: A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee blocked after accident

Drivers have been told to “avoid” a section of one of the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee.

The A90 road is “blocked” southbound near Laurencekirk due to an accident.

A lane has been closed, causing delays.

A Tayside Police Division statement read: “Police Scotland along with other emergency services are attending an accident on the A90 southbound at the Laurencekirk bypass.

“The nearside lane is closed causing delays. The public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

“Any person who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting inc 2372 of December 21 2018 or speak with any police officer.”