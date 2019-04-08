Avid car collector to sell vintage MGs at Errol auction

An avid car collector will sell his extensive collection of vintage MGs at Morris Leslie’s upcoming classic auction in Errol next month.

The four MGs selected for auction date as far back as 1952, and could be available for less than £20,000 in May.

The vehicles, some of which have been in the anonymous collector’s ownership for between 12 and 25 years, include a 1960 MGA MKII Roadster, 1975 MGB GT V8, a 1952 MG TD Midget and, lastly, a 2002 MG TF, which is described as a modern classic.

Of the 31,501 Roadsters produced in less than three years of manufacturing, only 1,800 were still registered in the UK last year.

With an enthusiastic following and a guide price of £18,000-£22,000, Morris Leslie is expecting the MGA to drum up a lot of interest.

Managing director Gregor Leslie said: “The May classic auction is one of the top dates in our auction calendar and we expect a high attendance from potential buyers interested in classics to enjoy over the summer period. It is an ideal opportunity for collectors to sell and take advantage of our global audience.”

More than 200 entries are expected to go under the hammer at the auction’s Errol Airfield headquarters on Saturday May 25.

There is still time to register cars to be entered into the auction, which can be done by contacting Morris Leslie directly.

The auction is due to start at 11am.