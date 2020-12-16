Average White Band star Molly Duncan features on new single released after his death

The last-ever recording featuring one of Tayside’s greatest musical exports is being released this month.

Malcolm “Molly” Duncan, who died last year, made his name as the saxophonist for the Average White Band – a ’70s funk and soul act whose members met at Dundee University.

Now Duncan’s signature saxophone sound is featuring on a new album, released by Canadian artist Sarah Buddy, which he contributed to before his death in October 2019.

The track, Enough is Enough, is being streamed as a single on all the major digital platforms after featuring in the album Sparks Fly, which was released in Canada on World Record Store Day in October.

“I never thought when this recording took place that it would be Molly’s last,” said Sarah.

“We are so honoured that Molly’s stirring sax recording features on ‘Sparks Fly’, my debut album.

© Supplied

‘His sad passing was mourned worldwide, but it is heart-warming that his last recording can live on with this exciting release.

Molly, who died from cancer aged 74 in Germany, had a glittering career and recorded with Ray Charles, Tom Petty, Buddy Guy, Ben E King, Dire Straits, Bryan Ferry and many others and also played live with artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan and Eric Clapton.

However, it is for his time with the Average White Band that Molly will be best known. They were formed in 1971 and described as a Scottish funk and R&B band. They had a series of soul and disco hits between 1974 and 1980.

The band’s most famous hit was “Pick Up the Pieces” which sold more than a million copies.

At the time of his death, he had been performing with The 360 Band, who were due to play at the city’s Gardyne Theatre that same month as part of Dundee Jazz Festival.

His bandmate Hamish Stuart described Molly as a “ground-breaking musician”, and “lovely charming gent” who “shared his love of life with all that were lucky enough to know him.”

His son, Dan, is also a musician.

Sparks Fly was co-produced by Nick Coler, who has previously worked with Alice Cooper and Kylie Minogue, and is released by UK-based label By The Pool Music.