Average speed cameras are to be introduced on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven before the end of the year.

Transport Scotland said that work to install cameras on the road will begin soon, with the system operational by the autumn.

The project is expected to cost just under £2 million.

Transport Scotland said it expects the cameras to reduce the number of collisions on the road and result in fewer drivers getting caught speeding.

The move follows the introduction of average speed cameras on the A9 and A77.

Transport Scotland said the network will replace 40 fixed and mobile speed camera points currently used on the A90.

The 30 cameras will be placed three to four miles apart, with 15 on each side of the carriageway, similar to the system in place between Perth and Dunblane.

Luke Macauley, head of the Scottish Safety Camera Programme, said more than 60% of drivers speed on A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee, with 20% hitting speeds of more than 80mph between speed cameras.

He said: “There are average speed cameras on the A9 and A77 and, while it’s not appropriate to make direct comparisons between different roads, we know there has been a reduction in casualties since average speed cameras were introduced.

“On the A90, there were three fatal collisions and six serious collisions in 2015.

“More than three out of five vehicles are exceeding the speed limit and more than one in five are exceeding the speed limit by more than 10mph.”

Transport Scotland said it hopes the average speed cameras will help change driver behaviour so that instead of breaking the speed limit and then slamming on the brakes as they approach a camera, motorists will maintain a steady speed instead.

The organisation also said the introduction of average speed cameras elsewhere has led to a fall in the number of drivers being penalised for speeding, with around 60% fewer motorists caught on the A9 since average speed cameras were introduced.

Mr Macauley added: “We are confident there will be a significant reduction in the number of offenders.”

He added the network will be monitored to gauge its effectiveness and said average speed cameras could be introduced on other Scottish roads where it is deemed appropriate.