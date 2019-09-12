Autumn fair fun planned in Dundee this weekend at city library

Lochee Family Fun have organised an autumn fair for this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday at Lochee Library and will run from 10am-2pm.

There will be stalls, tomobola, cake and candy, homemade soaps and bath bombs, general crafts, as well as facepainting and hair braiding.

All money raised will go towards Lochee Family Fun events.

The group was set up by local parents who wanted to organise free family activities during the school holidays.