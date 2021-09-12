Autumn 2022 could be ‘ideal’: SNP members back indyref2 at ‘earliest’ opportunity after Covid

September 12, 2021, 6:38 pmUpdated: September 12, 2021, 6:39 pm
SNP members have overwhelmingly backed plans to hold another independence referendum at the “earliest” opportunity after Covid, with one prominent former MSP saying a vote as early as next Autumn could be “ideal”.
Nicola Sturgeon has called for another ballot to be held by the end of 2023 if the threat from the virus is over, although the UK Government remains opposed to transferring the powers for a second referendum at any time.
