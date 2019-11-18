Autistic lad Kade’s heartache as he misses Dundee lights switch-on as thieves take wheelchair

An Invergowrie family has been left distraught as their son’s wheelchair was stolen.

Kade Logan, 7, is severely autistic and needs his wheelchair in order to feel safe and take part in family activities.

The wheelchair, which was adapted specifically to meet Kade’s needs, was stolen from the family’s home in Invergowrie sometime between Thursday and Friday.

The theft has left the family distraught, with Kade’s mother, Kassi-Lee, 33, saying: “It’s heart-breaking, who would take a little boy’s wheelchair?

© Supplied

“With it being Christmas time, there’s so many things going on that we can’t go to without the wheelchair.

“It’s going to hinder what we can do.”

Kassi-Lee said the INvergowrie community had been very supportive in looking for the chair. She said: “It’s quite a close knit community. Our neighbour has CCTV so we’ve been looking at that to see if we can find who stole it.

“We’ve also been in touch with the school, and they’ve said they might have an old one that we can use while we wait for a replacement.”

As Kade’s stolen wheelchair caused him to miss out on Dundee’s main light switch on, organisers have invited Kade to go on stage and turn on the lights in Invergowrie on December 4.

Pat Lawrence, 75, an organiser for the event, told the Tele: “I know Kade, I know his mum and the family, and I think what has happened is shocking.

“I thought it would be nice to have Kade come up and turn on the lights, as well as having a ride on the Santa bus. His mum said he’d love it.

“There are more seats on the bus, so if any other disabled children want to join us they’re welcome to.”