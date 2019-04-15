Autistic Dundee teen hopes for move to top US musical school where Quincy Jones studied

An autistic Dundee teenager is set to play his way to one of the world’s leading music schools after impressing the owners of a top concert venue with his story.

Student Ciaran Roberts-Osterberg has been offered the chance to follow in the footsteps of legendary producer Quincy Jones with a place at Berklee College of Music.

The 19-year-old is desperate to take up his place at the prestigious music school in Boston, USA, and has launched a campaign to raise the £55,000-a-year fees.

Now the owners of the Inchyra Arts Cafe have stepped in to support Ciaran by letting him put on a fundraising show at the unique Perthshire venue.

James and Caroline, Lord and Lady Inchyra, are handing over their restored and converted barn venue on Sunday May 26 to help Ciaran play his way to Berklee.

The couple said: “Ciaran wrote to us a couple of months ago to see if we could help and we were so incredibly impressed by him that we very much want to help him reach his goal.

“We are donating all ticket sales from the evening towards Ciaran’s fundraising for Berklee, so please join us to help him on his way.”

Ciaran, a highly talented multi-instrumentalist and singer, will play alongside acclaimed jazz saxophonist Gordon McNeil and tickets for the show are now on sale at £20 each.

The show will feature the sounds of the classic New York jazz scene, paying homage to legends such as Charlie Parker, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and Chick Corea.

Ciaran said: “Music has always been part of my life.

“I always knew from a young age that I was different from other kids, but I didn’t really know the reason for that.

“I found that music was a way for me to express my feelings in a way I couldn’t physically say myself.

“Now when I sit down at my instruments I can say what I want.

“I have come so far now, I don’t want a number getting between me and my dream. I hope that finances don’t get in the way.”