Autism-friendly local restaurant launched to break down barriers for those on the spectrum

An autism-friendly restaurant has opened its doors in Kirkcaldy, aiming to break down barriers for families of children on the spectrum.

Those behind Sensoriale believe the social enterprise is the first dedicated sensory-adapted restaurant of its kind in the UK.

The Kirk Wynd premises, which are open to all, have been fitted with colour-changing lights, textured panels and a chill-out zone with bean bags.

Autism causes people to see, hear and experience the world in a different way. It can cause over or under sensitivity to sound, light, colour and other things, and exposure to these can cause sensory overload and distress.

To address this, efforts have been made to reduce noise and smell, such as blocking off the kitchen and removing electric hand-driers.

