Autism-friendly haircuts at anniversary day at Dundee barber shop

A barbers will celebrate its first anniversary tomorrow by hosting an autism-friendly open day for children and families.

Sommerville’s Barbers, on Fintry Road, will be offering coloured hair spray, treats and a therapy pony.

Owner Lisa Somerville, 33, said: “The idea for this came because my 13-year-old nephew is severely autistic.

“Because of him I know how getting a haircut can be extremely challenging for children with autism and their parents.

“I decided to hold this event to make it a pleasant experience for children going for a haircut.

“I also want to highlight autism awareness to help parents.

“There will be a quiet corner with music and books and Rosie, one of the Thera-ponies will also be there.”

Lisa aims to hold regular hair dressing sessions for children with autism and their parents.

The open day runs from 10am-4pm.