Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has said that two of the new cases are in Fife and Forth Valley and three are in Grampian.

The other confirmed cases of Covid-19 are in Tayside, Ayrshire, Glasgow and Lothian.

Just over 1,500 people have been tested in Scotland.

The first fatal case in the UK was confirmed on Thursday night when a woman, believed to be in her 70s with underlying health conditions, died in England.