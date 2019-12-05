Authorities apologised to Robbie McIntosh victim Linda McDonald over data leak

The Dundee woman brutally beaten by murderer Robbie McIntosh has revealed she received an apology from Angus Council after confidential details about her were made public in a serious data breach.

Linda McDonald was contacted by the local authority after a version of the serious case review into Robbie McIntosh’s home leave had been published on line without the necessary redactions.

The version accidentally made public last week contained confidential information about Linda.

It was removed from Angus Council’s website soon after the error was discovered.

Linda said: “I was notified about this and I received an apology.

“It is yet another example of the incompetence of the authorities at my expense.

“This should not have been allowed to happen but yet again their systems have failed

“Their first lack of communication almost left me dead.

“However, in relative terms this is not the worst thing that has happened to me.

“I don’t want anyone losing their job over this but I do want something to be put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again

The significant case review contained information about Linda’s health and daily routines.

Other redacted information included discussion of McIntosh’s relationships and his activity behind bars.

The independent Significant Case Review was initiated by the Tayside MAPPA Strategic Oversight Group, which is responsible for supervising dangerous prisoners after their release, and commissioned by Angus Council.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “A potential data protection issue was identified by Angus Council’s Information Governance Unit on publication of the report on Tuesday November 26.

“Immediate action was taken to rectify this and all relevant parties have been informed.

“The UK Information Commissioner has been fully advised and it is not appropriate to comment further.”

An ICO spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident relating to Angus Council and will be assessing the information provided.”

“Our policy sets out the sorts of issues we consider when deciding whether formal enforcement action is necessary in any individual case and the range of measures we can take to encourage compliance with data protection law.”

The ICO can fine organisations or individuals responsible for breaches of personal data.