Author seeks the views of Dundonians for new book on historical buses in the city

Transport fan Derek Simpson has appealed for Dundonians help to put the finishing touches to his book on city buses.

He has produced a history of Dundee buses between 1955 and 1980 when massive changes took place socially, as well as within the transport systems, and it will include 150 photographs.

Now he is trying to identify drivers and clippies from a clutch of images to finish off the book ahead of it being printed.

Derek, 60, said: “I have put out appeals on social media, but so far there are a lot of workers still to be identified.

“The book has a working title at the moment called, ‘Dundee buses from blue to green’ and I have been asked by the publishers to drop down the words from 25,000 to 20,000 and have 150 photographs which is no problem because I have a collection of more than 10,000.

“It just about getting names for some of the bus crews and I am desperately trying to identify them and hopefully Tele readers can help out.”

Derek has avoided featuring Dundee’s trams as he concentrates exclusively on how the bus network has developed through the decades.

He said: “I have focused on the buses which replaced trams and people may remember the Thru’penny Bus which was known as that because it had a flat fare of three pence.

“I also feature the old Shore Terrace bus station and even the accidents that happened when one man was killed and there were also seven or eight people injured over the years by buses.”

Derek has been an avid fan for decades and reckoned it was time that Dundee followed rival cities Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow with a history of its buses.

He said: “A company called Key Publishing had put out an advert just before Christmas asking if there were any people doing books to get in touch with ideas and especially if there was something written

“I had been working on my book for ages and was probably about 95% of the way through, so I contacted them and they got back to say they wanted to do mine.”

Derek, who is a trustee at the city’s Museum of Transport, added: “I do some stuff for Xplore Buses for their Facebook page when they have a Throwback Thursday feature.

“But I always felt there is a lot of Dundee’s history that could be lost if we don’t document it. For instance the bus terminal at Shore Terrace has recently been demolished and a lot of people were commenting on it.

“However, a lot forget that it was last used for buses in 1974, so I wanted to get a book done and also because Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen have history books on buses, but there’s no historical content on Dundee.

“I chose that period of time because there was a lot of social change and the trams had gone.

“I also feature a Dundee buses general manager called William Russell who worked from 1954 to 1974 and he was a really innovative man .

“He experimented with one man buses as far back as 1954 and now they are the norm. He also introduced fluorescent lighting inside business plus a number of other things. He was ahead of his time.”

Derek has estimated a release date could come as soon as February, once he has been given the insights from those living in the city.