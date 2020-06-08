Author looking for female Dundee fans of the Fab Four for new book about The Beatles

An author is looking for female fans of the Fab Four, from Dundee, for a new book about The Beatles.

Eddi Fiegel is looking for female Beatles fans for a new book telling for the first time, the individual stories of ‘the girls who screamed for The Beatles’.

The Beatles played two shows in Dundee – in 1963 at the height of Beatlemania, at the Caird Hall, on Monday October 7 and again on Tuesday October 20.

Fiegel would like to hear from women who saw the group around this time and is particularly interested in hearing from women who may have waited around or went to particular lengths to see them.

In the book, which is to be titled: She Loves You – The Girls Who Screamed for The Beatles, Fiegel will tell for the first time, not just these women’s recollections of seeing the group but also the women’s own individual stories, looking at how they came to see The Beatles and how they felt about the show, before telling their own subsequent life stories.

Anyone who would be interested in having their story told to contact her at: shelovesyoubook@gmail.com

Fiegel is the author of highly acclaimed biographies of ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot and multi-Oscar-winning film composer John Barry.