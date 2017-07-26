Multi-platinum Australian singer Guy Sebastian is to support Shane Filan when the Westlife star performs in Dundee.

Irishman Shane is playing in Caird Hall on Wednesday September 20 as part of his Love Always Tour.

And he will be supported by Australia’s first ever “Idol” winner, in 2003.

Since then, Guy has achieved 42 Platinum and three Gold certifications, selling three million in combined sales and starring in a string of arena tours.

His 2013 single “Battle Scars” went Platinum in the US, with Guy being one of only a few artists in Australian music history to ever achieve this.

Four seasons on the judging panel for the hit television show, Australia’s ‘X Factor’ have also given him opportunity to cement himself as a popular household name.

This year he has released his tenth studio album, “Conscious”, with the lead single from the “Conscious” precursor release Part 1 EP, “Set in Stone” reaching Number One on Australian iTunes.

Originally from Malaysia, Guy moved to Australia at the age of six, first to Melbourne and then to Adelaide where he went on to spend his formative years.

He started singing at the age of 14, going on to carve an incredibly successful as the first Australian artist to achieve six number one singles and two number one albums in chart history.

Guy said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to show the UK who I am and what I love doing best, and of course to present the ‘Conscious’ album.

“Shane is a fantastic artist, and I am full of admiration for his career history as both a solo performer and as the lead singer of Westlife.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining him on the ‘Love Always’ Tour.”

Shane added: “I am really proud of ‘Love Always’ and it is going to be exciting to bring the new songs to the stage, alongside of course some old favourites.

“It is always great to see the fans who are so supportive.

“I know they will give Guy a great welcome, too.”

The event will be Irish Shane’s second Dundee appearance in less than a year, after performing in the city for the first time last October.

Last year’s gig came about after he let his fans pick the locations for his solo tour, to support his second album Right Here.

Back then, he told the Tele: “Social media is such a great thing for the fans — they have so much more access and have more of a say.

“After my previous tour, which went down a storm, we decided to ask the fans where they would like me to play and Dundee was a very popular choice.

“The level of feedback we got was amazing and I am really excited to be playing the city for the first time.”

This time around, Dundee will be the first stop on Filan’s 25-date Love Always Tour 2017.

So excited to announce #LoveAlways Tour 2017. Pre sale tickets available tomorrow. General onsale Friday 12th May pic.twitter.com/cJR5NySFIY — Shane Filan (@ShaneFilan) May 8, 2017

Filan is married to childhood sweetheart Gillian Walsh, the cousin of fellow Westlife member Kian Egan.

Westlife’s hits include Flying Without Wings, Swear It Again and Queen Of My Heart.