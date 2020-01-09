Australian owner of Dundee’s Flame Tree Cafe ‘overwhelmed’ by gesture to help her homeland

The Australian co-owner of a popular cafe has enlisted the help of her staff to raise funds to send back home to help with the devastating bush fires.

Workers at the Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street have been donating their tips to relief organisations Down Under, inspired by Jackie Cannon, who moved to Scotland more than eight years ago.

© DC Thomson

Organisations including the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS) and the Australian Red Cross will receive the funding.

Sydney native Jackie said she was “blown away” by the staff’s offer to donate their tips to the organisations.

In a matter of days staff tips and “generous” donations from the public has raised almost £200.

Jackie said: “It was our staff member Lisa Thirgood who suggested it. We’ve all been speaking about the fires given the news coverage recently.

“We all have a strong connection to Australia, staff have either been there or know people who live there currently. When the staff suggested it I was ‘blown away’.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It started on January 3 and in a short space of time we’ve raised more than £150. Its already escalated from the staff tips with members of the public coming in just to donate.”

The devastating bushfires have been sweeping across an area roughly the size of England in recent months, and at least 25 people and millions of animals have died, with almost 2,000 homes destroyed.

Jackie said she has been keeping in close contact with friends and family in back home.

© DC Thomson

She added: “The fires are so ferocious back home, they’ve almost created their own weather system.

“It’s been hard for me to watch the events as it has been for everyone around the world but it is going to be hard for some of these communities to come back.”

The response from customers and staff as been almost “overwhelming” for Jackie.

She added: “The response online to staff offering to do this has been really well received by the public including friends and family back in Australia who follow us.

“We don’t have a tally in mind for how much we are hoping to raise as it has escalated in such a short space of time.”

Customers on Instagram had commented praising the staff one saying it was a “wonderful thing to do” while another praised Jackie and her staff.

Jackie added: “I’ve just been so overwhelmed by the level of generosity from our staff and customers over recent days, especially just after Christmas.”