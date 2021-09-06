Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Australian airline selects Fife firm Bluebox to supply entertainment system

By Gavin Harper
September 6, 2021, 1:46 pm
Bluebox Aviation office in Fife.
Thousands of airline passengers in Australia will soon enjoy an expanded range of in-flight entertainment, all thanks to a Dunfermline company.

Bluebox Aviation Systems has won a contract to provide QantasLink – the regional arm of the airline giants – its Wow wireless in-flight entertainment (W-IFE) system.

Bluebox Wow is a lunchbox-sized unit, typically stowed securely in overhead bins.

It provides wireless content streamed to passenger devices in any aircraft cabin, including a wide range of film, TV, audio, games, and other digital content.

David Brown, Bluebox Aviatation.

Bluebox also offers onboard retail services, including the ability to order and pay for products and services.

That will give passengers access to movies, tv programmes, audiobooks and podcasts through a wireless network.

The company previously developed technology to help people with visual impairments access in-flight entertainment. 

Qantas contract ‘very positive’ for Bluebox

Bluebox business development director David Brown hailed the deal.

He said it was a “very positive milestone” for the Dunfermline company.

Mr Brown said: “It’s not insignificant that we’re demonstrating that our W-IFE systems can replicate offerings of traditional aircraft avionics-based installed systems.

“We are proving the value of low-cost W-IFE systems across larger fleets.

“Just as Bluebox Wow expanded the market for IFE in its original battery-operated form, we’ll now see it capture more of the W-IFE market.

“Given its lower cost of deployment and digital platform scope for everything from entertainment to touch-free retail and to even more as digital in-flight services develop.”

20 million hours of movies and TV

In-flight entertainment will be available on up to 180 Qantas and QantasLink aircraft.

Qantas group chief customer officer Stephanie Tully welcomed the deal.

She said: “This investment means more of our customers will have access to in-flight entertainment, particularly when travelling to smaller capital cities and regional centres.

A Qantas flight leaves Sydney.

“In a normal year, our customers watch more than 20 million hours of movies and TV shows while flying with us.

“We know our streaming service is incredibly popular, especially on longer domestic routes.

“With Australia’s vaccination rollout gaining momentum we expect the demand for travel will quickly return as restrictions ease.

“Improvements like this will make it even better when it does.”