Australian airline selects Fife firm Bluebox to supply entertainment system

Thousands of airline passengers in Australia will soon enjoy an expanded range of in-flight entertainment, all thanks to a Dunfermline company.

Bluebox Aviation Systems has won a contract to provide QantasLink – the regional arm of the airline giants – its Wow wireless in-flight entertainment (W-IFE) system.

Bluebox Wow is a lunchbox-sized unit, typically stowed securely in overhead bins.

It provides wireless content streamed to passenger devices in any aircraft cabin, including a wide range of film, TV, audio, games, and other digital content.

Bluebox also offers onboard retail services, including the ability to order and pay for products and services.

That will give passengers access to movies, tv programmes, audiobooks and podcasts through a wireless network.

The company previously developed technology to help people with visual impairments access in-flight entertainment.

Qantas contract ‘very positive’ for Bluebox

Bluebox business development director David Brown hailed the deal.

He said it was a “very positive milestone” for the Dunfermline company.

Mr Brown said: “It’s not insignificant that we’re demonstrating that our W-IFE systems can replicate offerings of traditional aircraft avionics-based installed systems.

“We are proving the value of low-cost W-IFE systems across larger fleets.

“Just as Bluebox Wow expanded the market for IFE in its original battery-operated form, we’ll now see it capture more of the W-IFE market.

“Given its lower cost of deployment and digital platform scope for everything from entertainment to touch-free retail and to even more as digital in-flight services develop.”

20 million hours of movies and TV

In-flight entertainment will be available on up to 180 Qantas and QantasLink aircraft.

Qantas group chief customer officer Stephanie Tully welcomed the deal.

She said: “This investment means more of our customers will have access to in-flight entertainment, particularly when travelling to smaller capital cities and regional centres.

“In a normal year, our customers watch more than 20 million hours of movies and TV shows while flying with us.

“We know our streaming service is incredibly popular, especially on longer domestic routes.

“With Australia’s vaccination rollout gaining momentum we expect the demand for travel will quickly return as restrictions ease.

“Improvements like this will make it even better when it does.”