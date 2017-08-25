Aussie Jesse Curran waiting for his chance in Dundee team

Dundee youngster Jesse Curran is determined to push his way into manager Neil McCann’s first-team thinking this season.

However, the 21-year-old accepts he might have to go out on loan again before that happens.

So far, Curran has featured five times for the Dark Blues since signing in 2015 and made an impact in pre-season friendlies this summer.

The Australian is training with the first team now and is happy to wait for his opportunity.

He said: “I’ve been in and around the first team, trying to work hard and I’ll, hopefully, get a chance soon.

“I just need to wait for a bit of luck.

“We’ve got a very good team in the first team right now.

“The boys are still gelling so I just need to wait for my chance, maybe go out on loan again to get some more first-team games and come back to, hopefully, play a part in the first team at Dundee.”

Curran spent six months last season on loan at League One side East Fife under the tutelage of former Dundee favourite — and Tele writer — Barry Smith.

He impressed in his short time in Methil, playing 12 times in total, and is open to the possibility of a similar deal this season where he can continue to turn out for Dundee’s Development side while playing first-team football in the lower leagues.

He added: “It was a good experience, I enjoyed East Fife, and, hopefully, I can do that again with maybe another step up.

“I was playing the majority of the games in the 20s as well as playing for East Fife last season.

“They were a very good League One team and that gave me a lot of good experience, playing against men every week.

“It’s a lot different playing U/20s to first-team football — in first-team games you are playing for something.

“It’s a very long season being on loan and playing for the U/20s, you just need to manage yourself.

“Obviously, playing and training with the first team, when you come down to the 20s you, hopefully, teach the young boys something while still working on your own game.

“Just always trying to learn is the main part.”

The Dundee Development side got their season under way on Monday night with a 1-1 draw against Hearts.

Curran was joined by fellow first-teamers Tom Hateley and Lewis Spence against the young Jambos at Ochilview.

Head of Youth Jimmy Boyle feels he’s got a stronger U/20s batch this season than last, despite being short of a few bodies, and for Curran that showed in the Irn-Bru Cup match against Alloa the week before.

That night against the League One side, with Curran as the senior man in a very young Colts team, Dundee were 3-0 down before half-time but almost staged a comeback, getting the score to 3-2 before Alloa finished the game late on, making it 4-2.

Curran said: “That was a good game against a good Alloa team.

“We had a very young team but the boys played well, they were up for the fight.

“Alloa probably relaxed at half-time being 3-1 up but we didn’t give up, we put up a fight and gave it a good go in the second half.

“Credit to the young boys as well who came on that night, they played really well — some of them are 14 and 15.”

For Curran, however, it’s first-team action he’s after.

“I’ve been here two seasons now and I’m looking to push on this season and get some first-team games.

“I might need to go out on loan again but we’ll see what happens.”