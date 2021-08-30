Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Audi and thousands of pounds in cash stolen from Dundee business

By Neil Henderson
August 30, 2021, 5:06 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses following the break-in to business premises in Dura Street in Dundee.
Police are probing the theft of an Audi and thousands of pounds following a break-in at a business in Dundee.

The theft happened at a premises in Dura Street in the Stobswell area between 5.15am and 5.30am on Saturday August 28.

A red Audi RS3 was taken, along with a four figure sum of cash.

The car has since been recovered near Balkeerie in Angus.

Officers investigating the theft say two men were seen near a broken fence at the time of the break-in and a third man at the junction of Dura Street and Ogilvie Street.

One was wearing a light-coloured top, one a dark coloured top and grey trousers, and the third white trainers.

Potential witnesses

Police are keen to speak to two people who stopped in a red Ford Fiesta around the time of the incident and who may have seen what happened and spoken to one of the three men.

Officers are now appealing witnesses following the incident.

Police Constable Jack Suttie said: “There would also have been a large amount of noise at the time and it is possible that residents were woken up.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything or who may have private CCTV that could help.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage that could assist our enquiries.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0905 of Saturday August 28, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”