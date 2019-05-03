Auction firm gutted by fire plans new base at Perth Aerodrome

A fire-hit auction firm is preparing to rise from the ashes with plans for a new base.

Iain M Smith Auctioneers at Perth Aerodrome was destroyed by suspected wilful fireraising last year.

The blaze gutted the building and wiped out the goods of about 200 vendors. Since then, the firm has worked from temporary accommodation at the airport.

Now, more than a year later, plans have been lodged to replace the auction house.

Paperwork lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by agents James Paul Associates stated: “This new building is a permanent replacement for that lost in the fire. The sales area in the new building is of a similar size.”

The premises will have two showrooms, a store and office.

Planning officers are expected to rule on the application in the coming weeks.