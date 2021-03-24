Auction date set for sale of fire-ravaged Spittal of Glenshee Hotel

An iconic Perthshire hotel which was destroyed in a blaze six years ago will be auctioned off next month.

Auction House Scotland will put the former Spittal of Glenshee Hotel under the hammer on April 6 and prospective buyers will have 48 hours to bid for the premises’ dilapidated remains.

In August 2014, the historic building, which was particularly popular with skiers, was destroyed by an inferno which 50 firefighters rushed to extinguish in the early hours of the morning.

Since then, the derelict ruins have been virtually untouched and have fallen into further disrepair.

Local residents have been campaigning for action to be taken at the dangerous site for years.

Mount Blair Development Trust, who have been fighting to have the site tidied up, say they have received six-figure quotes for clearance work.

Almost 18 months ago, Perth and Kinross Council ruled out buying the plot of land.

The private sellers have set the minimum opening bid for the hotel at £200,000.

As well as purchasing the hotel ruins, the lot comes with approved planning permission to build a new restaurant and bar area, along with 18 holiday lodges.

The £2 million approved plan to breathe new life into the site was backed by officials at Cairngorms National Park.

The bid for holiday homes at the Spittal of Glenshee had previously been shelved after concerns it could impact on the “collective aims” of the park authority, but fresh blueprints were granted permission by Perth and Kinross Council planners.

The auctioneers said: “Situated in the Cairngorms National Park on the A93 Old Military Road, is the site of the former Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.

“The site itself extends to 3.46 acres and backs onto the Shee Water. Once, the hotel was popular with tourists and as a stop off for those travelling through the Cairngorm National Park.

“The former hotel was once a busy hotel and also a popular stop off point for those looking for refreshments, something that has been missed on the popular tourist route since the hotel had to close.”