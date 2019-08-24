Auchterhouse boy nearly trebles his fundraising target for charity trek to help in fight to preserve the oceans

A young boy has almost trebled his fundraising target for a charity trek to help in the fight to preserve the oceans.

Charlie Watts, from Auchterhouse, will be walking the 30 miles from Carnoustie to St Andrews tomorrow, on what would have been his late mum’s birthday, to raise funds for the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

Eileen Watts died of cancer when her son was just two and he has fundraised in her memory in the years since.

The eight-year-old’s dad, Adam, said the original target was £500. However, even before the walk has taken place his total has risen to more than £1,300.

The idea for the walk came after Charlie watched Blue Planet and became worried about the extent of plastic and rubbish threatening the environment.

Adam said: “He got really upset by it, to the point where he wanted to make a stand and asked what we could do.

“I’m hugely proud of him. Thirty miles is a long way for a lot of people, never mind an eight-year-old child. It’s also the significance of the day – it’s nice that he can remember his mum in this way.

“We are looking forward to it – it will be exciting times.”

Charlie will be stoked when he comes home from school later. Today, his original target of £500 has passed the £1000.00 barrier. Thank you to everyone for your support#SupportCharlie2019 Posted by Charlie’s walk 2019 on Thursday, 15 August 2019

The pair will be leaving from the outdoor seating area to the rear of Carnoustie’s Leisure Centre at 8am, and anyone who wants to is invited to join them on their walk.

An update of his live location will be available throughout the day on the Facebook page Charlie’s Walk 2019.

MCS volunteer and community engagement manager Tara Proud said: “Charlie is one of our youngest supporters – and what an inspiration he is. Thanks so much to him and his dad for taking on this huge challenge to fundraise for the Marine Conservation Society.

“We are very grateful for all the money that has been kindly donated to help our work protecting our seas, shores and wildlife.

“It’s fantastic to see that our Cool Seas workshops, which we operate in schools across the UK, are educating and motivating young people such as Charlie to take action against marine pollution.”

To donate, search for Charlie Watts’ Walk 2019 on justgiving.com.