Auchterarder teen could be the next Andy Murray with junior Wimbledon win

An Auchterarder teenager could follow in the footsteps of tennis ace Andy Murray after winning a junior tournament at Wimbledon.

Jed MacMillan, 14, has been named the U14 Road to Wimbledon champion after fighting off tough competition on the prestigious London courts.

The up-and-coming star even received praise from Andy’s mum, Judy, following the win, as she Tweeted his local club in Kilmarnock to say congratulations.

The tournament is the country’s largest junior grass court competition with almost 9,000 girls and boys from 650 clubs and schools competing to qualify for the national finals held at Wimbledon.

Jed said he was thrilled to have won the top spot in the tough competition.

He said: “I’ve had an amazing week on the grass. We’ve all been treated like professionals on and off the court.

“I have dreamt of playing at Wimbledon and to achieve this win feels amazing. It’s something I will never forget.”

Nice one Jed!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎾 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 15, 2021

Jed, a Strathallan School pupil, was joined by fellow pupil Freya Cooper after the pair won a series of local events to make the finals.

They had to compete at a school contest, then county finals in Aberdeen before taking on the national final at the All-England Club.

After reaching the finals the pair were treated like the professional athletes who compete on the famous courts each year.

Same courts as the greatest

Freya, from Perth, said the experience has strengthened her passion for the sport.

She missed out on a quarter final place by just a few points at the event which took place between August 8 and 14.

The 13-year-old said: “I had a wonderful experience at Wimbledon. We were treated like the professional players, eating at the same restaurants here at Wimbledon and playing on the same courts as the greatest in the game.

“I’ve met and played against many players from all areas of the country.

“The Road to Wimbledon competition has given me a greater passion for the game.”

Proud of his players’ achievements, Tommy Oglivie, head of tennis at Strathallan, said: “Freya and Jed had a once in a lifetime experience in Wimbledon.

“Freya did incredibly well and only missed out on a place in the quarter finals by a couple of points.

“More importantly, she has came away feeling positive and looking forward to what’s next.

“It almost goes without saying that Jed has had an amazing week. He has a very mature game style and feels comfortable on a grass court but to win this competition is a fantastic achievement.

“As a school we are all very proud of our players and look forward to seeing them back on campus soon.”