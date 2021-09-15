News / Local / Fife Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes closed ‘due to flooding’ By Bryan Copland September 15, 2021, 8:49 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 9:15 am Auchmuty High School. A Glenrothes school has been closed to all pupils – reportedly as a result of flooding. Parents at Auchmuty High School were informed of the closure on Wednesday morning. One parent says he found out when he turned up to drop his child off. The school has posted on social media to inform parents of an “emergency closure” but no further details have been confirmed. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe