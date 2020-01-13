Fossil fuel protest group block vehicles from accessing Dundee Shell garage

Dundee residents were invited to a public climate exhibition yesterday in the city.

Protest group Extinction Rebellion staged the event along with demonstrations to highlight its campaign to warn of the effects of the fossil fuel industry.

Organisers highlighted the movement called Just Transition, a worldwide cause encouraging the public to change to safe and sustainable technology.

The exhibition was held in the city’s Slessor Gardens while protesters blocked the entrance and exit of the Shell garage at East Marketgait for half an hour, forcing motorists to turn away.

They also hoisted banners in the centre urging politicians to act now over the climate crisis.

The event in Slessor Gardens involved food, music, plus workshops and learning opportunities designed for all the family.

The exhibition and garage block follows just days after an Extinction Rebellion protest at Dundee Harbour when seven people were arrested after allegedly scaling the Shell gas rig.