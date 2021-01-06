Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed on a city street.

The man was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries following an incident on the city’s Cleghorn Street which took place at around 1.35am on Monday.

Police Scotland said two men aged 21 and 25 had been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, of Tayside Police Division, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and provided vital information towards the investigation.”