A man rolled up his trousers and prepared to inject himself with heroin in the toilet of a Dundee McDonald’s restaurant.

John McKenzie, of no fixed abode, was given a 12-month supervision order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The incident has led to fresh calls for so-called “shooting gallery” facilities to be set up in the city.

McKenzie, 33, previously admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and committing a breach of the peace at McDonald’s, Reform Street, on Christmas Eve.

He admitted entering the public toilets, sitting down and rolling up his trousers, while in possession of an uncapped syringe, the Class A drug heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Following the sentencing, Dundee City Council’s health spokesman Ken Lynn called for a safe injecting facility for drug addicts.

Mr Lynn, whose Maryfield council ward includes the city centre, previously said he felt the time had come for Dundee to adopt a “forward-looking” approach.

He said: “The fact this happened on Christmas Eve makes it even more poignant.

“It’s really sad that people are looking for somewhere to inject heroin at a time when other people are wrapping presents and preparing to spend time with their families.

“That is exactly the sort of person that a safe injecting facility would target.

“I know we aren’t at the stage of delivering one yet, and the decision ultimately is above my control, but I’d like to be involved in the discussion.

“You’re never going to get complete eradication of people discarding needles but this would definitely help. I think drug addicts would use these facilities — people don’t want to die.”

Mr Lynn said a “shake-up” of drug legislation was needed, adding: “The authorities seem to be fighting a losing battle when it comes to drugs.

“That’s not to take anything away from the hard work Police Scotland does.”

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “This was an isolated incident and was dealt with quickly and efficiently by our employees and the local police.

“The safety of our customers and staff is of the utmost importance to us and we work closely with local authorities to ensure our restaurants remain welcoming for all.”