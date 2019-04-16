Attempt to scrap controversial parking charges in Angus by council’s SNP group

Battle lines have again been drawn over parking charges in Angus with moves to remove the fees in some towns due to go before elected members.

The opposition SNP group is demanding free parking in Kirriemuir, Brechin and Carnoustie, where it says the charges have brought “devastating effects on the fragile town centres”.

Other proposals include a report on installing parking meters which accept cash in some parts of Forfar, Arbroath and Montrose, where smaller, peripheral car parks would be free.

The group also wants to see all short-stay car parks extended from two to four hours – a prospect already raised by Montrose and District independent councillor Mark Salmond.

SNP group leader Lynne Devine has said she will bring a motion to the community committee.

She said: “Our motion will be stating that one size doesn’t fit all and that local changes must be made in the way parking charges are implemented across Angus.”

Kirriemuir and Dean SNP councillor Julie Bell said: “Having met with the Angus retailers association and had direct communication from local retailers and business owners in Kirriemuir, as well as the community council, it pains me that so much harm has been caused to our high street. This motion represents a small financial implication making a potentially life-saving difference to our small local shops, which have been directly harmed by a material change in circumstances imposed on them without any attempt to assess the impact.

“The least we can do is recognise this has been the straw that has broken the back and attempt to undo some of the damage caused.”