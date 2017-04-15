Dundee United expect their three most prolific scorers to be fit for the trip to Ayr United.

Tony Andreu, Simon Murray and Thomas Mikkelsen all picked up knocks in Tuesday’s win over Dunfermline that saw Dane Mikkelsen grab the winner, his sixth goal of the campaign.

The good news is gaffer Ray McKinnon does not expect any of them to be missing at Somerset Park.

“We have had a few players not training, Simon, Thomas and Tony the mains ones, but they will be fine,” he confirmed.

“It’s this stage of the season, playing three games in a week takes its toll on the body. They’ve all missed a bit of training and have been on the treatment table, but they are going to be OK.”

Their presence will be a boost to the Tangerines as they continue their pursuit of Falkirk and a second-place finish that would ease the play-off schedule by a couple of games.

And while he is refusing to look any further forward than the action at Somerset Park, Ray is in no doubt his men can overtake the Bairns in the last four games of the league campaign.

“We always believed we were in contention for second place and the last two performances have been good.

“A few of the lads are coming back into form at the right time and, fingers-crossed, we will keep that momentum going.

“We are trying to finish as high as possible and, of course, second place makes it a bit easier because it means two less games to play.

“Hopefully, we can really push on now and finish the year strongly, but we’re just taking things a game at a time.”