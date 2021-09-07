Attacker bundled woman into tumble dryer at popular Perth gym

A man bundled a woman into an industrial tumble dryer during a terrifying attack at a Tayside gym.

Brian Lorimer assaulted the 41-year-old at the popular Bannatyne health club in Perth.

He followed up the attack three days later, when he texted his victim and asked her if she would have sex with him.

The 51-year-old, from Rannoch Road, Letham, Perth, appeared at the city’s