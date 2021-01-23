Dog could be destroyed after attacking four-year-old in Dundee

A dog owner faces having her labrador destroyed after it attacked a four-year-old boy and left him potentially scarred for life.

Agnieszka Morawiec, 31, has been told by a sheriff the dog could be destroyed as part of her sentence when she returns to court next week.

Morawiec, of Dunholm Road, admitted being the owner of a labrador which was dangerously out of control in the communal garden outside her home on July 14 last year.

She admitted the dog bit and injured a four-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on the body while it was unmuzzled.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court the child had been attacked after he approached the dog in the garden area.

She said the dog got hold of the child’s arm and broke the skin, leaving him needing paper stitches and potentially being left with scarring.

