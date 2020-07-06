Woman, 20, denies attacking partner and two teenagers at address in Dundee

A trial has been fixed for a woman accused of attacking her partner and two teenagers.

Oceanne Camus allegedly carried out the assaults at an address in the city on July 2.

Camus denies acting aggressively towards her partner before seizing her by the body and repeatedly striking her on the head and body to her injury.

The 20-year-old allegedly assaulted a teenage child by striking them on the head.

A second child was allegedly pushed on the body by Camus which caused them to strike the ground.

Camus, whose address was given as care of Bruce Short solicitors, had a trial fixed for December at Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading not guilty.

She was released on bail by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.